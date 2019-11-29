Indian-origin bodybuilder Chitharesh Natesan was recently crowned as the Mr. Universe 2019 winner at the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in South Korea.
The Hindu reports that, for nearly a year, Natesan, in preparation for the event, had 40 egg whites, one kilogram of chicken breast, a measured portion of fish, rice and vegetables for his regular diet.
“No, I don’t get bored of the diet. Bodybuilders need the right amount of proteins, carbs and fats. I take about 300 grams of protein every day,” the Delhi-based 33-year-old muscle man from Kerala, known as the “Indian Monster” in bodybuilding circles, told the publication.
“There are a lot of sacrifices involved when you aim to reach the top. I have not had any junk food, sweets, deep-fried snacks or anything other than what has been cooked at home since January,” Natesan added.
His fitness regimen includes five-and-a-half hours at the gym every day, sculpting his biceps, triceps and six packs, according to the report.
“Early in 2019, I began training for the championship and got selected to the Asian team for the championship. I first won Mr. World 2019 in the 90kg category. After that, the winner competes with the winners of other weight categories for the selection of the overall champion and also the title of Mr. Universe 2019,” he explains.
To the many bodybuilding aspirants flocking to gyms for that chiseled body, he told The Hindu that perseverance and persistence are mandatory to go places in the field. But he does not want to remain a trainer, as his heart is set on a government job.
