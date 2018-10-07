TAMPA, Fla. — Parth Iyyangar Madabhushi, a sophomore at Carrollwood Day School, was reportedly one of the first boys in Florida to complete his classical dance debut, Sept. 16 during the 150th Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Guru Geetha Raaj’s Nritya Academy at the India Cultural Center here.
After Guru Geetha Raaj and her daughter, Dr. Sabrina Madabhushi, Parth, who is Raaj’s grandson, is the third generation Bharatanatyam dancer in the family.
Parth Madabhushi, the son of Prahlad and Sabrina Madabhushi, has completed his certification course in Bharatanatyam and is currently pursuing his Associate Arts Degree through Alagappa University, according to the family.
Parth also holds a third degree black belt in the Shito-Ryu martial arts field and will represent Team USA at the World Karate Championships for the fourth time in Dublin, Ireland, this year.
