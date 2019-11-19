NEW YORK – An Indian man working for the U.S. in Afghanistan has been brought to Washington to be tried on charges that he allegedly sexually assaulted an American woman there, according to Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
Lokesh Naik, 35, allegedly carried out the attack on a 24-year-old American woman at the Operating Base Fenty in Afghanistan while working for a U.S. military contractor, the Justice Department said Nov. 18.
The alleged incident took place in August and he was arrested on Nov. 8 in Afghanistan and produced through video-conferencing before Federal Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey in Washington.
The judge ordered him to be brought back the U.S. to face trial and he landed in a military plane at a base in New Jersey.
Although the alleged assault took place in Afghanistan, a Washington grand jury, which is a citizens' panel that examines allegations, decided to issue the charges against him on Nov. 6 after determining there was a prima facie case to try him.
The Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act allows trial in the U.S. for crimes committed on American military facilities abroad.
