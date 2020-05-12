An Indian American business organization in California, Indian Business and Professional Women, has been collaborating with Fremont Bridge Rotary to help make masks during this COVID-19 crisis. With this initiative called “Project Face Mask,” core group members have been buying fabric and sewing masks, and then delivering them as well, according to a press release.
The group is also supporting the following organizations in their efforts to help during this pandemic:
Community Seva: This non-profit organization is asking for help to purchase solar chargers for the homeless. If you would like to contribute, please visit their site.
https://communityseva.org/solar-chargers-for-the-homeless/
ALF and SVCN: American Leadership Forum and Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits are working together in coordination with the Emergency Operations Committee of the City and County to provide urgently needed essential products.
https://alfsv.org/engage/covid-19-resource-page/
https://www.svcn.org/covid19-resources
They are accepting deliveries in San Jose, Calif. They also have a list of items that they need, as given below:
Primary Need:
- Gloves (any)
- Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes
- Any other cleaning products (e.g. spray disinfectant, hand soap, paper towels)
- Any masks
- Toilet paper.
Secondary Need:
- Personal hygiene products: soap, shampoo
- Disposable eye protection/goggles/eyewear, disposable gowns, shoe covers (any).
For more information, visit ibpw.net
