The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California Aug. 12 announced that Canadian national Khemraj Dave Hardat was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for running a $7.5 million Ponzi scheme.
The 50-year-old Hardat, a former resident of the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, defrauded investors by posing as a successful beverage entrepreneur with close ties to well-known business executives and professional sports stars, including NBA star Stephen Curry.
Hardat, who has been in federal custody since his arrest last November, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dale S. Fischer, who said Hardat was “not a misguided businessman; he was a very skillful fraudster,” according to the news release.
Hardat was sentenced to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty on April 22 to five counts of wire fraud, it said.
When he pleaded guilty, Hardat admitted that, from August 2014 through November 2018, he raised money from investors by falsely holding himself out as a successful investor and businessman in the performance beverage and water-bottling industries, according to the attorney's office.
Hardat duped his investors by falsely representing that he had a doctorate and that he maintained relationships with established business figures such as computer entrepreneur Michael Dell and the chief executive officer of PepsiCo, the release added.
Hardat falsely claimed that professional basketball star Stephen Curry would be endorsing one of his company’s products, and that PepsiCo and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. owed him more than $100 million as the result of purported business deals he had consummated with them, it said.
Hardat supported his bogus claims of financial success by showing victims doctored digital images of bank account statements showing inflated balances. One fraudulent image emailed to a victim showed a balance of nearly $500 million in one bank account, while another phony image showed a bank account balance of nearly $170 million, according to the release
In reality, Hardat used investor funds to pay off his personal debts, purchase luxury cars worth more than $100,000 each, pay rent at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, pay tuition to exclusive private schools, and purchase luxury boxes and tickets for sporting and entertainment events, it said.
Hardat also admitted that, in the style of a Ponzi scheme, he made payments to prior victim-investors out of subsequent victim-investors’ money. During the course of the scheme, Hardat took in approximately $7.5 million from investors, who suffered losses of more than $6.4 million, it added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.