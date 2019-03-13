An Indian man rides amid heavy smog in Gurgaon on March 7, a day after the city was placed at the top of a report on the world's most polluted cities for 2018. India dominated the list of the world's most polluted cities in 2018, taking 22 of the top 30 spots, according to a Greenpeace report, with Gurgaon — which has changed its official name to Gurugram — topping the list. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)