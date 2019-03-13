Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, near Delhi, has the worst air quality in the world, according to a new report jointly released March 6 by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and IQAir Air Visual.
Indian cities — also including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Noida, Patna, and Lucknow — were seven of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world noted in the report. Delhi came in at number 11. India was ranked number three on the list of countries with the worst air quality: 18 of the top 20 most-polluted cities in the world are in India.
Bangladesh is the most air-polluted country in the world, while Pakistan ranks second.
In a ranking of all major cities in the world, 41 Indian cities consistently had unhealthy air quality. The report ranked cities by their exposure to fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5.
PM2.5 is widely regarded as the pollutant with the most health impact of all commonly measured air pollutants. Due to its small size PM2.5 is able to penetrate deep into the human respiratory system and from there to the entire body, causing a wide range of short- and long-term health effects, noted the report. It cautioned that looking only at exposure to PM2.5 does not present a complete picture of the air quality in a city or country; other pollutants such as ultrafine particles, nitrogen dioxide and ozone — which the report did not examine — also pose severe health risks.
“Air pollution will take an estimated seven million lives globally in the next year, while costing the world’s economy nearly $225 billion,” noted Greenpeace Southeast Asia in a statement as the report was released.
“We want this report to make people think about the air we breathe, because when we understand the impacts of air quality on our lives, we will act to protect what’s most important,” said Yeb Sano, executive director of Greenpeace South East Asia, in the statement.
The World Health Organization’s guidelines for exposure to PM2.5 aim for levels below 10. Exposure levels at 151-200 are considered unhealthy; 201-300 is considered very unhealthy; and 301 and above is hazardous. In January of 2018, Ghaziabad had hazardous levels of air pollution, according to the report; in November of 2018, Kanpur had hazardous levels of air quality.
The top 10 Indian cities all experienced very unhealthy air quality during September, October, and November. A study released by NASA scientists last May found a correlation between crop stubble burning — which is traditionally done in those post-monsoon months — and increased particulate matter in the air. But the study also noted that emissions from vehicles, industries, and construction also contributed to poor air quality.
India’s coastal cities fared slightly better, with mostly unhealthy — but not very unhealthy — levels of PM 2.5
A study released by Lancet Planetary Health in December said 1.24 million people in India had died from diseases attributed to air pollution in 2017. But a report by The New York Times stated that officials have studiously avoided calling air pollution a national health emergency.
“We’re still in denial,” Jai Dhar Gupta, the founder of Nirvana Being, an Indian company that sells pollution masks, told The New York Times. “The priority for 99 percent of Indians is necessities: food, shelter and clothing. Health and environment are not even in the top 10.”
In January, the Modi administration unveiled the National Clean Air Program, a five-year plan to clean up air quality in India’s dirtiest cities.
