SUNNYVALE, Calif. – The Indian Classical Music and Arts Foundation announced July 15 its ICMA Artist Appreciation Awards 2020 and #IsolatedYetTogether Mini-Concert Series, an initiative to honor and appreciate musicians engaged in the ongoing pursuit of excellence in Indian classical music as a response to the COVID-19 impact on the artist community. The thematic, virtual mini-concert series was inaugurated by legendary vocalist Pt. Jasraj May 23 and will continue through September, streaming online each Saturday at 9 am PT / 12pm ET / 9:30 pm IST, according to a press release.
The ICMA Artist Appreciation Awards 2020 and the #IsolatedYetTogether Mini-Concert Series effort is being led by the San Francisco Bay area-based Indian American founder of ICMA and world-renowned classical vocalist, Mahesh Kale, with support from acclaimed artists like the Gundecha Bandhu, Bombay Jayashree, Shounak Abhisheki, Shubhankar Banerjee, and Selva Ganesh, to nominate, endorse and introduce talented and dedicated musicians onto this new stage. Speaking about the initiative, Kale said, “Music heals and brings people together, even in isolation and difficult times. We want to be instrumental in nurturing human connection and bringing peace and harmony through our concert series. ICMA cares and cultivates art in artists. That’s essentially, who we are.”
As communities around the world absorb the ongoing implications of COVID-19 and its impact on our cultural lives, ICMA is acutely aware that Indian classical artists, like all artists globally, have been distanced from audiences and community at a time when concerts, tours, and other revenue sources are impacted, noted the release.
As such, ICMA is offering selected Hindustani and Carnatic classical instrumentalists, dancers, and vocalists an economic and morale boost to help support the cultural backbone of life in India and around the world.
Each awardee will receive: 25000 INR as an appreciation for their talent and pursuit of excellence in Indian classical music; and a virtual platform to perform for and connect with a combined San Francisco Bay Area and global audience through a special interactive mini-concert.
Awardees to date include vocalists Rindana Rahasya, Saurabh Kadgaonkar, Pramod Gokhale, Hrishikesh Gangurde, Pandit Ramesh Narayan, and Samrat Pandit, harmonium players Aditya Oke and Ustad Majeed Khan, Kathak dancer Sharvari Jemenis, violinists Shruti Bhave and HM Smitha, flautists Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee, sitarist Pandit Ashim Chowdhury, Hindustani pianist Utsav Lal, and Carnatic guitarist Abhay Nayampally.
“The artist, audience, and community reception to the awards and concerts has been truly humbling. We are keen to spread not just the word, but most importantly, the impact of this initiative, as we have seen how spreading a little joy for both artists and viewers can have a lasting impact,” Kale said.
If you are interested in nominating a musician or applying for yourself, or to become a supporter, please visit www. icmafoundation.org.
Founded in 2011 by Kale, the ICMA Foundation is a volunteer-driven, 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a vision to spread the magic of Indian classical music and arts among global audiences, and share with them a slice of authentic Indian cultural heritage. Its mission is to preserve, nurture and celebrate Indian classical music through activities and projects aimed at exposing global audiences to this art form and aiding its sustainment through charitable initiatives.
