NEW DELHI — With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal heading to New York, possibly to iron out last-minute glitches, if any, in the limited trade agreement, the prospects of announcement of an India-U.S. bilateral deal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven-day US visit seems to have got better.
According to official sources, Goyal's arrival in the U.S. signifies the government's resolve to reach a trade deal during Modi's US stay. Goyal will be joining the Prime Minister in New York.
A trade deal was expected to be announced during the Sept. 22 “Howdy Modi” Houston event, attended by Modi, President Donald Trump and several senior U.S. leaders. Now, it's likely to be taken up in New York.
Goyal headed to New York after co-chairing the seventh meeting of the UAE-India high-level joint task force on investments.
He is expected to meet senior US leaders and bureaucrats to iron out any remaining differences to get the final draft ready during the Prime Minister's four-day U.S. stay.
Earlier, Goyal said the India was in regular dialogue with the U.S. to resolve differences. However, on Sept. 16, he stopped short of revealing whether the two countries have reached a deal.
Hinting that some trade issues may be resolved early, he refrained from divulging details. Goyal also said any trade deal announcement depended on Modi and Trump.
Interestingly, the deal might include re-induction of India into the Generalized System of Preferences, a U.S. trade program designed to promote economic growth in the developing world by providing preferential duty-free entry for up to 4,800 products from 129 designated beneficiary countries and territories.
The deal may also include some H-1B visa issues.
