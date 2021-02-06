The Indian Community Center and Simi Valley Hindu Temple recently held a community charity drive for the homeless population in the area.
The drive was held in conjunction with the Indian Community Center Tri-Valley Indian Medical Association and American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.
The first drive was held on Jan. 19 at the Samaritan Homeless Center in Simi Valley, a news release said.
The charity donated over 100 new blankets to various charities in the county, including the Samaritan Center, Ventura County Hospital and the Palm Springs Homeless Shelter, according to the release.
ICC volunteers also drove to different areas within Ventura and Los Angeles counties, donating supplies to those individuals in need, the release said.
In addition to the blanket drive, the community donated other essential goods
including socks, kids activities kits, daily toiletry items for seniors and more.
To further its reach, the ICC is holding its first food drive on Feb. 25 at the Samaritan Homeless Center of Simi Valley for individuals in need.
The founders of the Indian Community Center and Simi Valley Hindu Temple, Dr. Sanjiv Jain and Dr. Shubha Jain, are working together with community volunteers to help those in need during these incredibly difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.