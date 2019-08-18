Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, visited Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. from Aug. 8-12 during which he attended several events organized by the Indian American community.
In Washington, D.C., Sahasrabuddhe delivered remarks on the topic “Prospects and Challenges for an Emerging New India” at a well-attended event held Aug. 12 at the prestigious think-tank Hudson Institute.
During his address, stated a press release issued by the Indian Embassy, he dwelt on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a renewed mandate in the 2019 elections; for a New India characterized by the “politics of performance”; “good governance and development as the drivers of democracy and tools of social integration”; “cooperative federalism”; women empowerment; and welfare measures for the disadvantaged sections of the society. He also touched upon the recent decision of the Indian government to reorganize the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Separately, Sahasrabuddhe attended a roundtable interaction hosted by Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Washington, D.C. with members of the U.S. administration, Congress, academia and think-tanks.
Sahasrabuddhe’s engagements in Atlanta included a meeting with Congressman John Lewis and the unveiling of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Consulate General of India in Atlanta. He also paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park.
During his meeting with Lewis, Sahasrabuddhe applauded the latter’s efforts to introduce the ‘Lewis Bill’ in the Congress which is an initiative to celebrate the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. He also interacted with prominent representatives from the fields of art and culture in an event hosted by Consul General of India in Atlanta Swati Kulkarni.
