More than 30 years after retiring as a professional athlete, India’s legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is touring the United States where he’s proving to be a champion in winning support to save lives of children with congenital heart disease.
Gavaskar arrived in the Bay Area earlier this month on a multi-state “Batting for Life” tour to support the Santa Clara, California-based nonprofit Heart to Heart Foundation.
The foundation, where he serves as chairman of its Board of Governors, creates awareness and raises money to pay for surgeries for children born with heart defects. The tour has already raised enough support from his fans and compassionate well-wishers, to save over 500 lives this year.
At a gathering at the India Community Center in Milpitas Sept. 7, attended by many Indian Americans, as he did the previous evening at a similar event in Fremont, Gavaskar captivated more than 400 fans with stories from his days on the field, his transition to television sports commentator, leading to what he calls his “third inning” of life where he is focusing on charitable service for poor children.
The inspired audience in Milpitas responded to Gavaskar's call for support of Heart to Heart, with immediate commitments to fund over 100 cardiac surgeries, saving over 100 precious lives.
The foundation's goal for the tour, which will include stops in Seattle, Chicago and Los Angeles, is to generate enough funds to provide life-saving surgeries to more than 1,000 children.
With Gavaskar, who led India to its ground-breaking 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, as its premier spokesperson, Heart to Heart Foundation is drawing international attention to a staggering but under-reported escalation in congenital heart disease around the world.
The problem inflicts more than 1.35 million newborns a year world-wide.In India, approximately 300,000 children are afflicted annually, the majority, because of lack of access to affordable surgery, die before their first birthday.
The foundation is working in conjunction with the Sai Sanjeevani hospitals in India, which specialize in pediatric cardiac care, providing high-quality cardiac surgery and care for $1,200 per patient.
Together, they have provided 10,000 life-saving surgeries since inception four years ago, all free of charge for patients and their families.
More Sai Sanjeevani hospitals are planned around the world to increase the number of lives saved annually in India and other nations, including the United States.
While the organization aims to fund 5,000 surgeries this year, there is still a waiting list of over 30,000 children needing operations.
At a spry and fit 70 years old, Gavaskar stood for hours at a time, affable and energetic, greeting hundreds of fans one by one, signing autographs, shaking hands, smiling for photographs and listening to others recount his own sporting highlights.
Along with hundreds of fans who made smaller donations, dozens contributed at least $1,200 each, enough to save one child’s life, for which they were gifted with commemorative, autographed bats.
“I never looked at the score when I was playing,” Gavaskar told his fans when asked by the evening’s master of ceremonies Mangesh Joshi, president of India cultural internet platform Swarsudha, to share words of wisdom with young cricket players.
Urging others to join him in his cause at this early stage, the cricketer equated the fledgling efforts of the Heart to Heart Foundation to his customary role as lead batter where strong early efforts “sets the platform for the batsmen down the order to come and score the runs.”
“This cause resonates with me because I do see that if we can give the gift of life to a child, the child can go on and fulfill not just his potential, but the aspirations and dreams of his family, his parents and his relatives and maybe contribute enormously to the nation,” he said.
