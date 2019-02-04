Mr. Singh said he came to the United States in August of last year, seeking to escape violence in his home state of Punjab. His uncle, Indian American Amrit Singh, said that his asylum claim had been denied. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (pictured), an El Paso Democrat, visited some of the men after the initial reports, tweeting afterward that their situation is “unacceptable.” (veronicaescobar.com photo)