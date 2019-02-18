UNITED NATIONS – Chandramouli Ramanathan has been appointed as the world body's Controller by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
Dujarric told reporters: "Chandramouli brings to the position nearly 40 years of executive international experience in diverse organizational settings in finance and budget, management and information technology. We are delighted to officially have him in that position."
Ramanathan will simultaneously be the Assistant Secretary-General for Program Planning, Budget and Finance in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance.
While serving as the Assistant Secretary-General for Enterprise Resource Planning, he was concurrently made the acting controller in September when Bettina Tucci Bartsiotas of Uruguay left the position.
Earlier he had served the UN as Deputy Controller, Director of Accounts Division, and Chief of Service in IT Services Division.
The UN said: "He has proven experience leading complex change management initiatives, including implementation of IPSAS (International Public Sector Accounting Standards) and Umoja (United Nations Enterprise Resource Planning solution)."
Ramanathan had served in India as Assistant Auditor General and Director of Accounts for the Auditor General of India.
He is a cost accountant and has a master's degree in economics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.