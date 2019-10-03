Yale University Sept. 11 announced that economist Urjit Ravindra Patel and three other Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences graduates were the recipients of 2019 Wilbur Lucius Cross Medals for Alumni Achievement in honor of their outstanding work.
Every year, the Graduate School and the Graduate School Alumni Association award the Cross Medal to alumni in honor of their outstanding work in scholarship, public service, teaching or academic administration.
The Cross Medal recognizes the continued legacy of service and excellence inaugurated by Wilbur Lucius Cross, who served as dean of the Graduate School from 1916 to 1930, and governor of Connecticut from 1930 to 1939.
This year’s honorees, in addition to Patel, were philosopher Ruth Garrett Millikan; immunologist Douglas R. Green; and geologist and paleoecologist Susan M. Kidwell.
Patel earned a doctorate in economics from Yale in 1990.
He served as governor of the Reserve Bank of India from September 2016 to December 2018. During that period, he was a member of the board of directors at the Bank for International Settlements, and served on the advisory board of the Financial Stability Institute.
He was a deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, economic research, and financial markets operations at the RBI. From 2009 to 2012 he was a nonresident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Patel was also chair of the Expert Committee to Revise and Strengthen the Monetary Policy Framework, a member of the Committee to Comprehensively Review the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Roadmap, and a member of the Task Force on Direct Taxes.
Patel has authored (singly and jointly) about 40 scholarly publications and papers, and given lectures by invitation, in the areas of public finance, monetary policy, the Indian financial sector, theory of international trade, the economics of climate change, regulatory economics, and the global financial safety net. In 2019, he was elected an honorary fellow of Linacre College at Oxford.
