The Smithsonian’s National Zoo community in Washington, D.C. is mourning the loss of Ambika, the eldest member of its Asian elephant herd, nationalzoo.si.edu announced. She was humanely euthanized March 27, following a recent and irreversible decline in her health, according to a press release.
Animal care staff estimated Ambika to be around 72 years old, ranking her the third oldest Asian elephant in the North American population, noted the release. For the past 59 years, Ambika has been integral to the zoo’s campaign to save Asian elephants from extinction and a favorite among generations of zoo visitors.
“Ambika truly was a giant among our conservation community,” said Steven Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “For the past five decades, Ambika served as both an ambassador and a pioneer for her species. It is not an exaggeration to say that much of what scientists know about Asian elephant biology, behavior, reproduction and ecology is thanks to Ambika’s participation in our conservation-research studies. Firsthand, she helped shape the collective knowledge of what elephants need to survive and thrive both in human care and the wild. Her extraordinary legacy and longevity are a testament to our team, whose professionalism and dedication to Ambika’s well-being and quality of life exemplifies the critical work our community does to save these animals from extinction.”
Born in India around 1948, Ambika was captured in the Coorg forest when she was about 8 years old. She worked as a logging elephant until 1961, when she was given to the zoo as a gift from the children of India, the release said. Elephant keepers have fondly reflected on Ambika’s sense of humor, particularly during mealtimes, when the persnickety eater would arrange her grains to her liking before eating.
Ambika was one of the most researched elephants in the world. As part of the zoo’s enrichment and training program, elephant keepers trained Ambika to voluntarily participate in daily husbandry care and medical procedures. Not only did this allow animal care staff to routinely monitor her health, but it also gave her the opportunity to help zoo scientists better understand the behavior, biology, reproduction and ecology of Asian elephants.
