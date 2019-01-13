The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., celebrated Christmas Jan. 4.
The event was attended by a large number of guests from the Indian diaspora, including members of the Indian American Christian community and representatives from the media.
Chargé d'affaires Ambassador Santosh Jha addressed the gathering.
The program at the event included invocation by Rev Binoy Akkalayil Lucka, Parochial Vicar, St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Dr. Graceson Kannamplave of the Evangelical Order highlighted the significance of Christmas and its relevance to India.
The celebration also featured Christmas carols, sung by the members of the Memorial First India Methodist Church Choir.
