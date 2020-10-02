The 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, Oct. 2, 2020, with Congressman Gregory Meeks and Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Plaza.
Meeks spoke of the relevance of Gandhi's message to the world and said, "Mahatma Gandhi is such a man who made a difference not only in India but around the world. It was his leadership, his thoughts, his actions that inspired Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” according to an embassy press release.
In the afternoon, a virtual event was organized to mark the conclusion of the two-year long Gandhi @150 celebrations. During the event, 17 congresspersons from various parts of the U.S. delivered messages on the importance of Mahatma Gandhi's life.
Sandhu, in speaking at the event, said: "The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial that stands tall in front of the embassy today is a testimony to the ideals that India and the United States share, the values that we cherish."
The event also featured a message from Srimati Karuna, director of the Gandhi Center in DC, and special performances from various artists.
The day before, the embassy held a virtual Gandhi Katha session (narration of stories of Mahatma Gandhi) with Shobhana Radhakrishna, which saw the participation of more than 9,000 persons, according to the release.
In related news, on Oct. 1, Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8), together with India Caucus chairmen Brad Sherman (CA-30) and George Holding (NC-2), as well as Indian American Representatives Ami Bera (CA-7), Pramila Jayapal (WA-7), and Ro Khanna (CA-17), introduced a bipartisan resolution honoring the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring legacy in the present world.
“As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2nd, I am proud to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution,” said Krishnamoorthi. “Despite facing tremendous hardship and injustice throughout his life, Gandhi never wavered in his fight for freedom, dignity and equality for all. The example he set continues to inspire thousands of people young and old across the world today. His principle of non-violent protest spawned civil rights movements around the world and continues to inspire similarly non-violent movements to this day. I am proud to play my part in honoring his legacy through this resolution and to encourage the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Nonviolence in his memory.” Rep. Sherman said, “Today, as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, we must also honor his extraordinary life and enduring legacy of non-violence and equality,” adding that as co-chair of the Caucus on India and Indian Americans, “I was proud to help introduce this bipartisan resolution that commemorates Gandhi’s contributions towards freedom struggles across the world.”
