The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Oct. 2 celebrated the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and kicked off what will be a number of Gandhi @ 150 celebrations.
The event started with Ambassador Navtej Sarna paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located outside the Embassy premises.
On this occasion, Sarna also released special commemorative postage stamps issued by the Indian government’s Department of Posts to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A quiz on Gandhi was launched by the ambassador through the Embassy of India Twitter handle.
Sarna also addressed the gathering of more than 200 guests, which included first secretary Shambhu Hakki.
In addition to the ambassador speaking, there was a brief cultural program comprising of a rendition of Gandhi's favorite Bhajans, as well as a special video projection containing images and words of Mahatma Gandhi.
