The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26 celebrated the 72nd Republic Day of India with a flag-hoisting ceremony at India House.
Members of the Indian American community joined the celebration in large numbers virtually in view of the local public health guidelines due to COVID-19.
Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the tricolor, which was followed by singing of the national anthem.
In his address to the community, Sandhu complimented them for their work during the pandemic and their role in bringing India and the U.S. closer, the embassy said in a news release.
He said that the Indian Government “looks forward to working with the new administration, led by President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. From outer space to nanotechnology, from the Indo-Pacific to climate change, from healthcare to education and IT, there is a recognition, that our partnership can benefit, not just our two nations, but the entire world.”
The address of the president of India on the eve of Republic Day was then played, followed by a short cultural program featuring local artists.
In related news, the Association of Indo Americans, a conglomeration of 38+ Indian American non-profit organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area, held a virtual celebration of the 72nd Republic Day.
Indian Consul General in San Francisco Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, who joined the event as the chief guest, mentioned that the vibrancy and vigor of Indian American community in the Bay Area is greatly applaudable.
The Indian communities’ social, economic and cultural engagement with local communities has developed a greater bonding between India and U.S., he added.
He also mentioned the important role India is playing in providing free COVID-19 vaccines to other friendly countries, according to an AIA news release.
Many elected officials across the state took part in the event, conveying their supportive message on this occasion.
The event included a cultural program by local performers.
Consul General Prasad also hoisted the national flag at the iconic Gadar Memorial in San Francisco and read out the Indian president’s address to the nation on the occasion.
The consul general had also joined the Republic Day celebrations of the FIA of Southern California that included cultural programs and participation by Congresswoman Young Kim and local mayors.
