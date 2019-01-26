To celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., in association with various U.S.-based Sikh organizations and Gurudwaras, organized an evening of Sikh devotional music Jan. 12 at the AMP auditorium in North Bethesda, Maryland.
The ceremony was attended by over 200 members of the Indian community, media, think tanks and local government officials. The music, Gurbani Sangeet, was performed by well-known artist Bhai Baldeep Singh.
The program marked the first in a series of events planned to commemorate the anniversary.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s ambassador to the U.S., highlighted several key decisions taken by the government of India to honor the birth anniversary: the development of Kartarpur in Gurdaspur district of Punjab; the development of Sultanpuri Lodhi as a heritage town; and the establishment of a center for interfaith studies at Guru Nanak Dev University, among others.
Shringla pointed out that Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji traveled far and wide to spread the message of God and founded an egalitarian faith that emphasizes ethos with honesty and compassion as intrinsic tenets, stated a press release.
Highlighting the role of the strong influential Sikh community in the U.S., Shringla stated that the Embassy and other Indian consulates in the U.S. have chalked out a calendar of activities, including musical concerts, seminars, and interfaith events through the year.
(0) comments
