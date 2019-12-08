WASHINGTON, D.C. – An event hosted at the U.S. Senate building here by Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak featured a panel discussion on the life of the founder of the Sikh faith, his teachings and how individuals practice them.
Authors Dr. Paul Taylor and Dr. Nikki (Gurinder Kaur Singh), who have written on the philosophy and the life of Guru Nanak, were present at the event. Anaheim city Mayor Harry Sidhu from Southern California and Senator Tod Bowman shared their thoughts on Sikhism.
Harjinder Singh Sandhawalia of the Sikh Center of Seattle and Sikh Center of Bothell director Manmohan Dhillon attended the event from the state of Washington.
