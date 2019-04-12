The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC issued a bulletin April 10, advising students from India on how to spot sham U.S. universities.
The advisory followed a sting operation in February, in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an arm of the embattled Department of Homeland Security, set up the sham University of Farmington in Farmington Hills, Michigan. ICE arrested more than 600 students who were enrolled at the university; most were deported, while some were released on bail.
Identifying fake universities has been a continuing issue for students from India. In one of the most egregious cases, ICE investigated the sham Tri Valley University in San Francisco’s East Bay Area for over a year before it shuttered the school down in February 2011, arresting several hundred students from India and rendering them immediately deportable. Ironically, ICE kept Tri Valley University on its list of approved schools on the Student and Exchange Visitor Program Web site even as it was investigating the college. It continued to keep the school as accredited on the SEVIS site for about eight months after it shut it down and arrested its founder.
TVU’s founder, Susan Xiao-Ping Su, was given a 16-year federal prison term for bilking students out of millions of dollars. TVU’s student body was primarily made up of youngsters from South India. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2UP7jPn)
Months later, ICE raided the University of Northern Virginia, which bills itself as the most popular American college for Indian students.
In an interview with India-West last month, as he was visiting the San Francisco Bay Area, India’s new ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the ICE arrests of the University of Farmington students as “entrapment.”
“So many Indian students’ entire lives have been up-ended. They would have been leading normal, law-abiding lives,” said Shringla, noting that the Embassy would soon be issuing an advisory.
The April 10 advisory states that undercover law enforcement agents have set up sham universities with the objective of “identifying recruiters
and entities engaged in immigration fraud in the U.S.”
In the University of Farmington case, as well as other sham universities, Indian students had paid hefty tuition fees and were granted F1 student visas as well as Curricular Practical Training permission.
The Embassy noted that several of the students claimed they were unaware of being enrolled at a sham college. ICE has said the students knew they were committing fraud by attending universities at which little to no on-site classes were offered.
“In order to ensure that Indian students do not fall into such ‘traps,’ it is advised that due diligence be exercised while seeking admission in U.S. universities,” said the Embassy in its advisory to students.
“The fact that a university is duly accredited by relevant U.S. authorities such as its inclusion in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS), is not an assurance in itself about the bonafides of a university,” cautioned the Embassy.
The Embassy advised students from India to determine whether the school had an actual campus or whether it merely maintains a Web site and administrative offices. Schools without brick and mortar campuses should be avoided, stated the Embassy.
Students should also check to see if their prospective university has actual faculty and proper curriculum, and whether it actively implements academic and educational activity.
Students admitted to universities lacking faculty and curriculum may be violating visa norms, even if they possess a valid F1 visa, noted the Embassy, cautioning students that if they violate visa norms, they are in danger of being arrested and deported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.