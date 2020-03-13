To respond to queries and provide clarifications with regard to the travel advisory on travel to India issued by the Government of India (see story here: https://bit.ly/3aRUDvO), a 24x7 helpline has been set up by the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Those seeking information can call these numbers: (202) 213-1364 and (202) 262-0375, or email at cons4.washington@mea.gov.in.
To halt the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19, India March 11 canceled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15.
An official statement said all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, and project visas, stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 12 am GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.
The visa-free travel facility granted to OCI card holders has also been kept in abeyance till April 15. Any foreign national who might need to travel to India for a compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian mission.
All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving in the U.S. from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after Feb. 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. All these measures will also be applicable from March 13.
Travelers going to India, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and would be subject to a medical screening and could be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.
International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
A provision has been made for testing primarily for students/compassionate cases in Italy and collection for samples to be organized accordingly, reports IANS. Those tested negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days.
Even outgoing travel from India is being cautioned against and a minimum of 14 days’ quarantine will be mandatory, added IANS.
