To respond to queries and provide clarifications with regard to the recent travel advisory on travel to India issued by the Government of India in view of the spread of Coronavirus (see story here: https://bit.ly/3aRUDvO), 24x7 helplines have been set up by the Indian Embassy across the U.S.
The Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., in a statement, said that helpline numbers (202) 213-1364 and (202) 262-0375 will address queries from those residing in Bermuda, Delaware, the District of Colombia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those seeking information can also email at cons4.washington@mea.gov.in.
For applicants residing in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virgin Islands, the numbers are (404) 910-7919 and (404) 924-9876, and the email id is cons.atlanta@mea.gov.in.
Those in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, can call (312) 687-3642 and (312) 468-3276 or email at visa.chicago@mea.gov.in.
Residents of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska, can call (713) 626-2149. The email id is enquiriescgi@swbell.net.
Helpline numbers (212) 774-0607 and (347) 721-9243 and email id visa.newyork@mea.gov.in will cater to the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Those in Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, can call (415) 483-6629 or email at oci2.sf@mea.gov.in.
To halt the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19, India March 11 canceled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15.
An official statement said all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, and project visas, stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 12 am GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.
The visa-free travel facility granted to OCI card holders has also been kept in abeyance till April 15. Any foreign national who might need to travel to India for a compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian mission.
All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving in the U.S. from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after Feb. 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. All these measures will also be applicable from March 13.
Travelers going to India, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and would be subject to a medical screening and could be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.
International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
A provision has been made for testing primarily for students/compassionate cases in Italy and collection for samples to be organized accordingly, reports IANS. Those tested negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days.
Even outgoing travel from India is being cautioned against and a minimum of 14 days’ quarantine will be mandatory, added IANS.
