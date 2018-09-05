The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington and U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes Aug. 29 announced that Pradyumna Kumar Samal has been arrested on visa fraud charges.
Samal, 59, a citizen of India, is the chief executive officer of two Bellevue, Wash.-based IT firms. He was arrested Aug. 28 at the Sea-Tac Airport after he arrived from an international flight, the news release said.
The criminal complaint describing the visa fraud scheme was filed under seal in April 2018, soon after Samal fled the U.S. while the investigation was ongoing, it said. He remained out of the country until Aug. 28 when he was arrested.
The criminal complaint describes how two companies incorporated by Samal in 2010 and 2011 engaged in a scheme sometimes referred to as a “bench-and-switch” scheme, to exploit foreign-national workers, compete unlawfully in the market, and defraud the U.S. government, the attorney’s office said.
According to the investigation that began in 2015, Samal served as the CEO of Divensi and Azimetry, both of which employed IT workers such as software development engineers to major corporate clients.
The complaint alleges that Samal submitted and directed his employees to submit, forged and false application materials to the U.S. government, making it appear as if two corporate clients already had agreed to use several foreign-national employees named in the applications.
Neither client had agreed to do so, the release noted.
The forged documents included forged letters and fraudulent statements of work, which appeared as if they had been signed by senior executives at the two clients, it said.
After USCIS relied on the false representations and approved the applications, Samal’s companies “benched” the foreign nationals until and unless they were able to place those employees at actual end clients, it added.
Nearly 200 workers may have been brought in under the phony applications. The employees were forced to pay Samal’s companies a partially-refundable “security deposit” of as much as $5,000 for the visa filings, regardless of whether they were assigned to any projects that provided them with income, the attorney’s office said.
If convicted of the crime, Samal could face up to 10 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $250,000.
