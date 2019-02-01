Sriram Sundaram, a 42-year-old Indian father of two, was killed in a fatal crash Jan. 17 near Suwanee, Georgia.
Sundaram is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 7 and 12.
Sundaram and his wife were turning into an Indian grocery store when they were T-boned by a truck coming from the other direction, reported Wsbtv.com. Sundaram suffered head trauma from the impact and died from his injuries at the hospital.
A GoFundMe page, which has been set up for his family, says that his wife, Sarnya Sekar, was also in the car when the crash occurred and has sustained minor injuries. His last rites will be performed in Chennai, it said.
By Jan. 23, the page had raised slightly over $370,000 of its $300,000 goal. Close to 8,500 people have donated in the last five days.
According to the site, Sundaram was in the U.S. on a work visa, and his visa was up for renewal. “His untimely demise puts the family not only under tremendous grief, but also under extreme pressure to wind up and relocate to India in just a few days as they will not be able to return to the U.S. after the funeral,” the page read.
The GoFundMe page, while describing Sundaram as a “cheerful and positive” man, added that the money raised through it will be used to “help Sriram’s family move to India and settle down; endowment for children’s education; and settling any local debt/expenses.”
It also informed the donors that Sundaram’s wife consulted a financial expert, who is also a relative and trusted adviser, and based on his advice, the money will be managed by investing in several low risk investments. “The maturity periods for the investments will be timed to match primarily with the kids’ education needs. Smaller portions of the raised money will be used to help the family handle any current and near future expenses and also help Saranya, Sriram’s wife, get job related training,” it read.
Alok Kumar, the person managing the site, also shared that they have been flooded with calls, e-mails, text messages and comments from his friends and colleagues asking them to accept more donations.
“We do not want to take away the opportunity to donate from anyone. At the same time, we are not increasing the goal. Sriram has built an empire of friends who are coming together for the family at this tough time. We wholeheartedly thank them and sincerely apologize for having stopped accepting contributions for a short while,” he wrote, adding that he will continue to post updates.
