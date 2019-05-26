Shaison P. Ouseph, a filmmaker/photographer from Mumbai, is currently in Los Angeles, Calif., to make a documentary on the acclaimed musical, “Interfaith: The Musical,” created by Ruth Broyde Sharone, and which celebrates diversity.
“With divisiveness and acts of hate speech at an all-time high there has never been a greater need for works of creative inspiration that can bring people of different faiths and backgrounds together in harmony — and that’s exactly what ‘Interfaith: The Musical’ is all about,” a press release stated.
Ouseph searches the world to find meaningful subjects, and “Interfaith: The Musical,” is one such topic that has piqued his interest.
Ouseph, whose goal is to inspire young people and use films to share powerful human stories for the greater purpose, was recently honored with a doctorate degree from Brampton International University in Canada for his contribution in media and performing arts.
His desire to work for the rights of domestic workers and their issues has taken the form of documentary films. His public service campaigns, promoting literacy and empowerment of women and action against child exploitation, have won him many national and international accolades, said the press release, adding that his work addressing social issues has been recognized by the U.N., the U.S. Embassy, and the International Labor Organization.
Some of the subjects that the Indian filmmaker has explored in the past include the side effects of cancer treatment in Denmark, the local classical music of Sweden, the YVCO Alliance in Uganda, Helping Hands in Nepal, migrant issues in Australia, and the Bali Spirit Festival in Indonesia.
His latest films include “Baano,” a story of violence on women in India, and “Rescue,” a heart touching story of women in Kenya. His upcoming feature film, “Sister Rani Maria,” is a true story of a Catholic nun who was murdered for empowering the tribal women and children in the remote villages of India, according to the press release.
In 2017, the California-based International Independent Film Awards acknowledged a film co-directed by him titled, “Playa Azul I Love You.”
In 2018, he went to Nigeria, where the World Institute for Peace recognized him as the ‘World Icon of Media for Peace 2017.’ In 2019, he was appointed the ‘Gandhi Peace Ambassador’ for Europe.
Ouseph also teaches film making at various places around the world. He is one of the directors at the U.S.-based Matrix of Learning. He is also associated with several U.S.-based organizations like 100 Humanitarians, Habitat for Humanity, Seeds of Peace and the Life Story Library Foundation.
