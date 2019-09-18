LA JOLLA, Calif. – The Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego held its fourth annual music and dance youth festival Sept. 7 at the David and Dorthea Garfield Theater here, drawing a huge response from local Indian American talent. One of the organization’s goals is to encourage and foster a community of young talent from both the Carnatic and Hindustani traditions.
This year's youth festival featured 60 artists selected from a large panel of vocalists, instrumentalists, and dancers between the ages of 13-25. Most of the performers are students of famed gurus in India and the U.S., ranging from Padma Bhushan P.S. Narayanaswamy and Padma Shri Kanyakumari to Pt. Chitresh Das.
There were distinctive group presentations including a Carnatic music choir by music students of San Diego’s Revathi Subramanian and a Hindustani choir by students of Guru Saili Oak.
Also featured were dance productions in the Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Kathak traditions. The differences in the themes, the styles of dance ensembles, costumes, songs, and instrumental support not only made each dance recital unique but also transported the audiences to different artistic worlds. The “Ballet in Bharatanatyam,” a unique presentation of “The Lion King” led by Guru Chitra Ramaswamy of New Jersey and her students provided a marvelous aural and visual treat for the 400 dance lovers.
The chief guest, sangita-acharya T.S.R Krishnan, a well-known musician and musicologist, in his felicitation speech praised the festival and pointed out that it was one-of-a kind in the western hemisphere, setting a high bar for talented North American youth.
The guest of honor was the famous film music director, Kalaimamani Bharadwaj, who released a CD of his latest work where he has set the classical text, “Thirukkural,” to music accompanied by English commentary.
Dr. Shekar, president and secretary of IFAASD, in his remarks praised and thanked the volunteers and office bearers of the organization.
IFAASD has grown rapidly on the classical arts stage. It has been hosting week-long annual festivals for 12 years in a row, featuring at least 100 artists to an annual audience of about 7,000 connoisseurs in music and dance.
