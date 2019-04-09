India-based Wipro Limited March 4 sued the state of Nebraska following the government canceling an $84 million Medicaid eligibility and enrollment system upgrade in December after about $6 million in state tax dollars had been spent on the project.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Wipro, which has a U.S. headquarters in New Jersey, sued the state, saying Nebraska failed to pay $15.5 million for work done before the project was halted in September.
In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court, Wipro is also seeking $3 million in lost revenue from the state, as well as $11.9 million in damages done to its reputation, the report said.
Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it ordered a review of the project that began in 2014 to bring the state in line with Affordable Care Act standards after a manager on the project retired, according to the publication.
In September, DHHS issued a cease-and-desist letter to Wipro, ordering it to stop work on the upgrade to the state's Medicaid enrollment system, and to vacate its state offices, it said.
Wipro said in its complaint the order to pause work came just a few weeks after the project was determined to be on budget and on schedule by First Data, an Omaha company retained by the state to evaluate the $84 million contract, which was to be paid primarily through federal funds, the Journal Star said.
The project also received a "green" rating from the Nebraska Information Technology Commission in August 2018, leading it to implement a major milestone on the project as it hurtled toward a state-expedited end date of February 2019, the complaint states, according to the report.
DHHS' cease-and-desist letter did not include a "factual basis for the suspension," Wipro claims, and the state agency also indicated it would pay invoices filed by Wipro for ongoing services through Dec. 31, 2018, as agreed to in the contract.
About a week after receiving the letter, Wipro said it was notified that the suspension had come based upon an early brief written by First Data on Aug. 23 — 16 days after First Data had given Wipro a favorable review, the lawsuit states, according to the report.
That brief was not initially shared with Wipro, the company said. Wipro later received a final draft of the brief dated Aug. 27, the report added.
Wipro sent the state three invoices on Oct. 5 for $15.5 million in work completed through Sept. 7 and responded to questions by the state about the invoices on Nov. 5, it said.
The state terminated the contract Dec. 12, according to the report.
"Despite repeated requests from Wipro, the state has failed to timely pay the Wipro invoices, which remain due and payable by the state, together with unpaid interest," the complaint reads.
Wipro is also seeking attorneys’ fees, "plus additional general and special damages" to be proven at trial, the report said.
