NEW DELHI – Following the shutdown of universities in various parts of the U.S. in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the government March 12 advised Indian students to avoid international travel.
The Consulate General of India in New York, in its advisory, asked students to either stay put in on-campus housing or move in with friends unless it is necessary. The universities which are closed are now offering online classes to their students.
The government has advised students who are staying in on-campus housing and have been asked to leave by the school authorities, to check with the university if they can stay back. “If the universities are not accepting applications or have not approved applications for continued housing, ask friends if they will be able to host for the period for which the university has shut down,” the advisory said.
The consulate asked them to check with their respective universities about how to avail of health services, international student services, and any other essential services which are impacted in case on-campus services are suspended.
The consulate has advised them to avoid all non-essential travel internationally and domestically. “In case students do plan on international travel, they should check with designated school officials (DSOs) how any possible future international travel restrictions may challenge their F1 or J1 visa status,” the advisory said.
In its advisory, the government told students that they will be subjected to medical screening upon arrival and may be put in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days in case they plan to return home to India.
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
Residential and travel restrictions imposed across several universities in the U.S. saw unsure Indian-origin students grappling with fast paced changes, according to the Times of India. “Labelling their furniture and moving them to large common storage room, returning their keys and suddenly hunting for a space to live in has not been easy on them,” it reported.
Rao Maddukkuri, whose son Akhil is in the third year of his undergraduate course in management science engineering at Stanford University, told the Indian publication that officials had advised international students to leave but those who could not were allowed to stay on.
Kolkata-based Dr. Sabyasachi Mitra, whose son studies computer engineering at Purdue University, is very anxious. He told the Times of India: “My son Rishi wanted to return. However, I asked him to stay back. The health infrastructure there would be better geared to fight this outbreak.”
In view of the shutdown, the Telugu Association of North America has come forward to help Indian students in the U.S.
The organization has announced that it will be providing accommodation to Indian students who are affected by college and university shutdowns. The association has also set up a helpline number 1-855-OUR-TANA.
“Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, as per the guidance of Jay Talluri Garu, president of TANA; we have setup a helpline to assist all the Indian students who are in need of help,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “TANA leadership thanked all the local businessmen across the country for coming forward and offering a helping hand to the students in need. For assistance please call 1-855-OUR-TANA.”
The association informed the Hindu newspaper that 30 students have already contacted TANA and were provided accommodation.
