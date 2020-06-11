Universities in the U.S. are experiencing more than a 25 percent drop in enrollment of graduate students from India, reported the National Foundation for American Policy, in its study released June 8.
NFAP attributed the severe drop in enrollment from India to stricter immigration and international student policies under the Trump administration and the difficulty of obtaining green cards.
The Trump administration has proposed restricting or entirely eliminating the Optional Practical Training program, which allows international students to stay on for a period of 12 to 24 months after graduation to work in a STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — job. Trump administration officials have also proposed other restrictions on international students, including a maximum amount of time an international student can remain in the U.S.
Tangentially, an increasing number of crackdowns on sham universities in the U.S. — many of which largely enrolled mostly students from India — may also be a factor in the lower rates of enrollment as prospective students and their parents fear spending an average of $37,000 a year in tuition and sundries, only to face the prospect of deportation as their school is shut down by federal authorities.
In the 2016-2017 school year, 47,430 students from India had enrolled in graduate-level computer science programs at U.S. universities; that number dropped to 36,350 in the 2018-2019 school year, more than 23 percent. Students from India used to comprise more than two-thirds of the international graduate student population enrolled in computer science programs.
Graduate engineering programs also saw a huge drop in enrollment of students from India. In the 2016-2017 academic year, 39,470 students from India had enrolled in graduate engineering programs at American universities. But by the 2018-2019 school year, that number had dropped to 28,600, a decrease of 27.5 percent.
Interestingly, undergraduate enrollment in computer science and engineering programs increased very slightly via students from India. There was also a slight jump in graduate level computer science and engineering programs with students from Bangladesh.
“International students will remain important to America. The data show that Indian graduate students (and other foreign nationals) have been a major source of talent for companies in the United States, and many international students have gone on to create highly successful businesses,” said NFAP in a statement.
“As a source of research assistants, graduate students help professors conduct research and retain top faculty. Without the ability to perform high-level research, many leading professors would move on to other careers, which would weaken American universities as a global center for science,” said the organization, adding: “In addition to subsidizing tuition for many domestic students, international students make more courses available for U.S. students.”
By contrast, Canada is experiencing a 127 percent jump in students from India, according to the Canadian Bureau for International Education. In 2016, more than 76,000 students from India enrolled in Canadian universities. In 2018, 172, 625 students from India had enrolled in Canadian universities. Data for 2019 was not available in the NFAP report.
Correspondingly, the number of Indians who became permanent residents in Canada also jumped by 117 percent, from 39,340 in 2016 to 85,585 in 2019.
“Canada is benefiting from a diversion of young Indian tech workers from U.S. destinations, largely because of the challenges of obtaining and renewing H-1B visas and finding a reliable route to U.S. permanent residence,” said Toronto-based attorney Peter Rekai, who was quoted in the NFAP report. “Canada allows for a smooth transition from international student to work after graduation. That creates a path to permanent residence,” he said.
