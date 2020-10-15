NEW YORK (IANS) – An Indian Guyanese woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly secretly gave birth to a baby boy in a bathroom and then apparently threw the newborn out of the window into an alley, according to media reports.
The infant, who survived the fall, was taken to a children's hospital in critical condition, ABC7 New York TV reported Oct. 23. He had numerous injuries including brain bleeding, swelling of his brain, and a skull fracture.
The mother, Sabitha Dookram, 23, was also taken to a hospital for observation after the incident on Oct. 11 and then to a police station for investigation.
The New York Post reported that according to court papers filed on Tuesday, she told investigators, "I had a baby out of nowhere,” even though she allegedly admitted she knew she was pregnant from a one-night stand around her birthday with a coworker at JFK Airport, where she works.
She said that she gave birth in the bathtub and that she "panicked and threw it out of the bathroom window.”
The baby was found by a neighbor who heard the baby crying on Sunday and alerted authorities, according to NBC New York TV.
"He has numerous injuries including brain bleeding, swelling of his brain, skull fracture, internal damage and internal bleeding," assistant district prosecutor Melissa Kelly said in court, the Post reported.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: The Post added that Dookram allegedly told police: “I did not check on the baby. I put my clothes in the laundry hamper in the bathroom, I showered and went to sleep.”
Dookram said she “cut the cord with a scissor from the bathroom” after giving birth in the bathtub, documents show.
“I went to the bathroom, and the baby popped out of me. I didn’t know what to do, I’m sorry,” Dookram allegedly told investigators.
The boy — referred to as “John Doe” by police Oct. 11 because he had yet to be named — weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces at birth and was full term, according to court papers.
He was immediately put on a ventilator at the hospital and “is still on life support in critical condition,” the papers said.
