The Akshaya Patra Foundation Sept. 5 announced that Home Minister of India Amit Shah launched The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s mid-day meal feeding program in Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
This centralized kitchen will enable Akshaya Patra to serve hot, safe and nutritious meals to 57,000 children in 347 government and government-aided schools in the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, according to the news release.
Shah appreciated Akshaya Patra for providing nutritious mid-day meals to millions of children.
“Children, whose parents were unable to provide them nutritious food, now have Akshaya Patra feeding them nutritious mid-day meals every day,” the home minister said.
Shah also felicitated Jaganmohan Dasa, the president of Akshaya Patra (Gujarat). This was followed by ceremonial flagging off of the foundation’s delivery vehicles by the home minister, it said.
Also present at the event were Praful Patel, administrator of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Mohanbhai S Delkar, MP of Dadra and Nagar Haveli; and Lalubhai B. Patel, MP of Daman and Diu.
Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice chairman of Akshaya Patra, said, “We are grateful to our honorable Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for launching our mid-day meal feeding initiative in Silvassa. He has been a strong source of support for us and has always encouraged us to give our best and serve millions of children.”
Reiterating the foundation’s commitment, the vice chairman added, “We will continue to offer our humble services and assistance in implementing the government’s developmental programs and initiatives.”
The Akshaya Patra Gujarat president added, “We are immensely grateful to the UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and UT Administration of Daman and Diu for providing Akshaya Patra the opportunity to serve the children in this region. We would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Ministry of Human Resource Development, government of India, for their continued support.”
The dignitaries present at the event commended Akshaya Patra’s efforts and expressed their support and encouragement for the Foundation’s endeavor, it said.
