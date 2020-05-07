WASHINGTON – Last month, a U.S. Border Patrol agent apprehended on Indian national and three Mexican nationals suspected of having illegally crossed the border along the U.S.-Mexico border near Calexico, California, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release. The three Mexican nationals were rapidly returned to Mexico, while the Indian national was transported to a USBP facility for processing,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.
At initial intake, the 31-year-old Indian man was evaluated by medical personnel and placed in quarantine due to displaying flu like symptoms. Medical personnel ultimately tested the subject for COVID-19, which came back positive, said the release. CBP is currently conducting contact tracing with those he may have been in contact with and closely monitoring his symptoms.
He has been transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement where he will continue to be treated based on medical personnel recommendations.
“The potential for the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in CBP stations and processing centers presents a danger to migrants, our frontline agents and officers, and the American people. Our agents and officers continue to protect our country from this invisible enemy, risking their own lives for the health of our nation," said Morgan.
This is the first individual in CBP custody to test positive for COVID-19, according to the report.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security.
