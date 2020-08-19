BENGALURU – Indian Institute Science Professor Biman Bagchi has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in theoretical and experimental chemistry of liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company, an official said.
"This is a prestigious award in the area of liquids and glasses. The American Chemical Society national awards program is designed to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches and to support research in chemical science and industry," said the city-based institute in a statement here.
The 66-year-old Bagchi is biophysical chemist, theoretical chemist and an Amrut Mody Professor at the solid state and structural chemistry lab in the over century-old renowned institute.
A chemistry graduate from Kolkata's Presidency College in 1974, Bagchi obtained master's degree in chemistry from Calcutta University in 1976 and went to the U.S. where he did his Ph.D. from Brown University in 1980. He also did post-doctoral studies at James Franck Institute of the University of Chicago.
Bagchi returned to India in 1984 and joined the IISc as a lecturer where he has established the Bagchi research group.
Announcing the selection in Washington, DC, ACS senior manager Felicia Foxworth Dixon said in an e-mail Aug. 17 that the award would be presented to Bagchi at the society's spring 2021 national meeting and expo in San Antonio in Texas on March 23, 2021.
"The ACS awards are designed to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, to support research in chemical science and industry and to promote the careers of chemists,” said Dixon on the occasion.
