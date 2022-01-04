NEW YORK (PTI) — Indian journalist Malini Subramaniam has been conferred with the International Press Freedom Award for her reporting from the Naxal-infested Bastar area, one of four journalists felicitated by the annual award for their commitment to a free press.
She was honored by the Committee to Protect Journalists along with El Salvador's Oscar Martinez and Turkey's Can Dundar. Jailed Egyptian photographer Abou Zeid, known as Shawkan, was given an award in absentia.
Subramaniam, a contributor to the news website Scroll, has reported on abuses by police and security forces, sexual violence against women, the jailing of minors, the shutdown of schools, extrajudicial killings, and threats against journalists in the Bastar region in Chattisgarh, the CPJ said in a statement.
"She has been interrogated, surveilled, and harassed by police and members of a pro-police vigilante group in connection with her critical coverage of human rights abuses and politics. Police have attempted to malign her and label her as a Maoist agent," it said.
"These four brave journalists have risked their freedom—and their lives—to report to their societies and the global community about critical news events," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon.
"CPJ is proud to honor these journalists who, in the face of repression and violence, continue to bring us vital news."
CPJ executive director Joel Simon said threats against journalism are increasing around the world.
