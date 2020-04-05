Indian journalist Rana Ayyub has been named the 2020 recipient of the McGill Medal for journalistic courage.
The Mumbai-based journalist will receive the medal from the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and its McGill Program for reporting on “religious violence and extrajudicial killings by the state in India.”
The medal ceremony will take place in the Peyton Anderson Forum at Grady College in Athens, Georgia, April 22.
In a career spanning 14 years, Ayyub, global opinions writer at the Washington Post, has been awarded the Sanskriti Award for integrity and excellence in journalism from the president of India. She was the recipient of the Global Shining Light award for Investigative journalism in the year 2017 and the Most Resilient Global Journalist of 2018 at the Peace Palace in Hague, the college stated on its website.
“Ayyub authored an international bestseller titled ‘Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover-Up,’ an undercover investigation which exposes the complicity of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in state-sponsored genocide,” the college noted. “She has also been named by Time magazine among ten global journalists who face maximum threats to their lives and has been profiled by New Yorker.”
Ayyub said that winning the award was a huge honor. “I accept this award on behalf of all journalists who are fighting an unpopular battle to speak the truth,” she tweeted.
Nominations for the medal, said the college, came from journalists and journalism educators from across the country. The 2019 class of McGill Fellows, 12 students chosen for academic achievement, practical experience and leadership, researched the nominees and made the selection.
“Ayyub is committed to telling the stories of people who can’t do it on her own, making her an ideal McGill medal recipient,” said Sofia Gratas, the McGill Fellow responsible for researching the nomination.
