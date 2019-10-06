NEW DELHI – The Washington Post has hired Indian journalist Rana Ayyub as its new contributing writer for the global opinions section, the Jeff Bezos-owned company announced Sept. 26.
Mumbai-based Ayyub will write regularly about political affairs in India.
Ayyub, known for writing against the Indian government’s policies, joins other global opinions writers covering India, including Barkha Dutt.
She was previously an editor with the investigative magazine, Tehelka.
She is also the author of “Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover-Up.”
