Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden (left, center) sat down for boba with leaders of the AAPI Victory Fund earlier this month in Los Angeles, California. The AAPI Victory Fund Jan. 17 announced its endorsement of Biden. “Joe Biden can lead this country in a way in which we gain back our sanity and our stature in the world,” Shekar Narasimhan, Indian American co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, told India-West. (photo courtesy of the AAPI Victory Fund)