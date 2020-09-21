NEW YORK – Indian Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna has been named one of the six 2020 Asia Game Changers announced by the Asia Society Sept. 14, champions who were chosen for their responses to the year’s twin traumas of COVID-19 and racially-motivated violence. In partnership with Citi, Asia Society annually honors game-changing leaders from a broad geographic range and varied backgrounds; this year’s honorees have saved lives, changed lives, and lifted spirits all across the globe, the Asia Society said in a press release.
“In this time of profound global challenge, our 2020 Game Changers shine a beacon of love and courage across our divided globe,” said Asia Society president and CEO Josette Sheeran. “They have met the moment, and they have inspired the world. We are honored to bring them to our signature global event.”
Khanna was chosen for mounting a massive campaign during the pandemic to feed tens of millions of people in his native India, noted the release. The others were entertainment impresario Miky Lee; Naomi Osaka, Japanese-Haitian tennis champion; global superstars BTS; philanthropists Joe and Clara Tsai; and Yo-Yo Ma.
The Asia Game Changer Awards Dinner and Celebration will be a global and virtual gathering, anchored from Asia Society headquarters in New York, with Game Changers and presenters joining from all across the globe on Oct. 22, 2020.
The Asia Game Changer Awards, established by Asia Society in 2014 with founding partner Citi, are designed to fill a vital gap in recognition and celebration of those making a positive contribution to the future of Asia and the world, said the release.
IANSLife adds from New Delhi: The Feed India Campaign launched by chef Vikas Khanna, which started five months ago, aims at providing meals and essential goods to daily wagers and those struggling for livelihood across various parts of the country. Hundreds of food trucks were sent out on roads carrying dry goods, covering thousands of kilometers to provide help.
The campaign left no stone unturned to ensure that one recognizes their responsibility and out of sheer humanity provides help to those in need. The endless hard work paid off as it celebrated 30 million meals that have been provided. Be it the Bihar and Assam flood victims, dabbawallas, cine artists or NGOs, the campaign has covered extensive areas and touched the livelihood of millions around the country.
Talking about this, Khanna, who has been spearheading the campaign from New York, says, "I am very happy that our purpose and dream of supporting people by providing food has reached a landmark of 30 million. It required a lot of planning and correct execution, but the results have been beyond satisfactory. I am also very grateful to Mukul Madhav Foundation, for helping Feed India Initiative reach far and wide. It is the support of each other that we can touch lives and make difficult times less challenging for those in need."
With the help of many NGOs and NDRF and other organizations, the initiative has been a successful endeavor. Besides the meals 4 million slippers, 3 million sanitary pads and 2 million face masks have also been distributed.
Ritu Prakash Chhabria, trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation, says, "Through Feed India campaign, we were fortunate enough to address different segments of the society like transgenders, boatsmen, etc., and also helped make festivals like Eid and Ganpathi more meaningful for communities in these difficult times. We could reach out to so many people and understand their situation and their needs. We have been supporting our society, hospitals, institutions, various people by providing with life-saving medical equipment, medical essentials, grocery kits and much more pan-India. Associating with Vikas Khanna and the Feed India Campaign has further enhanced our initiative. It has been a wonderful journey for us and together we have been stronger in solidarity.”
