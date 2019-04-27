A large group of non-resident Indian supporters of the Congress party gathered April 10 under the leadership of Sarbjit Singh Maan to collaborate and discuss their various common issues but more particularly the ongoing Lok Sabha elections going on in India.
The occasion marked the inauguration of the California chapter of the Indian Overseas Congress Party and the installation of Maan as the president of the chapter, a news release said. Chapter in other U.S. cities have also been launched, with more to follow.
Mohinder Singh Gilzian, president of the Indian Overseas Congress USA, had travelled to California, accompanied by Phuman Singh, senior vice president, to install the president and address the meeting.
Gilzian stated that India was at the crossroad of history and that people were frustrated with the situation in India. They needed change, the release said.
The government had broken promises on big issues affecting the livelihoods of the people. Corruption and unemployment were on the rise on a big scale. He urged them to join hands and work hard to bring about change in government by voting for the Congress Party, the release said.
