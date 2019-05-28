Indian musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram, who won the CBS talent show, “The World’s Best,” eventually wants to play piano on the moon, but in the meantime, he is busy showcasing his talent across the U.S.
The 13-year-old from Chennai delivered a special performance May 4 for the students and staff at Henderson High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
The students gave Nadhaswaram a standing ovation for his performance, which included music from “The Pirates of the Caribbean” and the theme from the video game, “Super Mario Brothers,” as well as several classical pieces, according to a report on dailylocal.com.
Jack Hontz, Henderson’s director of bands, the report added, was amazed by Nadhaswaram’s talent and said he was “on par with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was his age.”
“The kids were very excited to see him perform,” the website quoted Dr. Jason Sherlock, principal of Henderson, as saying. “It gave me chills.”
The event was organized by Tamil Association of Greater Delaware Valley on the occasion of ‘Tamil New Year 2019.’
Nadhaswaram, who won the grand prize of $1million on “The World’s Best,” was a favorite early on. The young musician can not only perform blindfolded, he can also play two pianos simultaneously. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2T2YInq.)
