A 12-year-old Indian boy is making the country proud on the world stage.
Lydian Nadhaswaram, a piano-playing child prodigy who is showcasing his talent on the CBS show, “The World’s Best,” made a strong impact on the judges with his technical finesse Feb. 20, thereby advancing to the next round.
The new one-of-a-kind talent competition features an all-star line-up and elite acts from across the globe.
The ten-episode series hails from Mike Darnell (“American Idol”) and Mark Burnett (“The Voice”).
Emmy Award-winning talk show host James Corden is hosting the show on which Golden Globe Award winner Drew Barrymore, Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles and Grammy Award winner Faith Hill serve as the three American judges.
Performers not only have to impress the American judges but also need to impress the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 experts from around the globe – including celebrated Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan – and every field of entertainment to advance through the competition.
The Chennai-born youngster played renowned Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s most famous composition, “The Flight of the Bumblebee.”
After his remarkable performance, all the judges were seen gasping. But he gave three renderings of the composition, inviting many more shrieks of disbelief.
First, he played at a speed at which “an average person would play,” he said, before inviting Barrymore on stage to set the metronome at 208 beats/minute.
The judges were stunned at his declaration. But he wasn’t kidding. He kicked things up a notch – actually many notches – by playing the piece at a tempo of 325 beats/minute, “which is twice as fast as an average person’s speed,” he remarked.
After his performance, the whole room reverberated with applause, with judges giving him a score that made sure his entry to the next round was guaranteed.
Barrymore gave him a standing ovation, and Corden took to social media to share the performance, writing: “This is genuinely one of the best things I’ve ever seen live.”
The best part of his performance, Corden told the judges: “He learnt this piece of music yesterday.”
Watch his performance here:
This is genuinely one of the best things I’ve ever seen live. pic.twitter.com/FY5LH6vxfI— James Corden (@JKCorden) February 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.