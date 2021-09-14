NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and U.S. President Joe Biden, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, on Sept. 24, 2021.
During the discussion, the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual Summit that was held on March 12, 2021.
"As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, they will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education," MEA said in a statement.
Recent developments in Afghanistan are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations. Modi is also likely to have a one-on-one meeting with Quad leaders including President Biden.
“The Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," MEA said in a statement.
Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 25 in New York. The theme for this year's General Debate is “Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.”
