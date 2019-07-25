Coming in at no. 6 on the world’s most admired men list, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi beat out Pope Francis, Warren Buffett, Dalai Lama, and President Donald Trump, among other notable personalities.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tops the list as the world’s most admired man while former First Lady Michelle Obama has been voted as the most admired woman on the list compiled by the U.K.-based market research and data firm YouGov, which gathered nominations from panelists across 41 countries.
Gates has topped the list every time YouGov has conducted the survey. Former President Barack Obama comes in second this year followed by actor Jackie Chan in the third spot. Oprah Winfrey and Angelina Jolie stand at no. 2 and no. 3, respectively.
A number of Bollywood celebrities made the top 20 most admired men/women in the world list. Amitabh Bachchan is in the 12th spot, while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are in 16th and 18th spots, respectively. Among the top 20 most admired women are Deepika Padukone (13), Priyanka Chopra (14), Aishwarya Rai (16) and Sushmita Sen (17).
Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, First Lady Melania Trump, former First Lady Hillary Clinton and pop star Madonna have also found a spot on the list.
Within the U.S., Obama and Michelle are the most admired man and woman. Former Indian American UN ambassador Nikki Haley is in the ninth spot on America’s most admired list.
Modi is the most admired man in India followed by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and business tycoon Ratan Tata. The top five most admired women in India include boxer Mary Kom, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, singer Lata Mangeshkar, politician Sushma Swaraj and actor Deepika Padukone.
