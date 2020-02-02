Pujya Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu, the 84-year-old saint revered by millions worldwide as Pujya Bapuji, as well as the inspiration behind Shri Yoga Vedanta Ashram, a nonprofit organization serving the community for many decades, recently was honored on behalf of the California state Assembly.
The assembly honored Bapu earlier this month for his social, spiritual and healthy living initiatives touching lives of people worldwide.
The recognition said, “For being the inspiration for Shri Yoga Vedanta Ashram, a nonprofit organization and with special appreciation in serving the community for more than fifty years by bringing peace, health, and dignity to thousands worldwide.”
Bapu has served humanity for close to 55 years going to hundreds of remote and rural areas and starting Satsang, meditation and yoga programs, de-addiction campaigns, children's cultural heritage centers, Gurukuls and Gaushalas, according to a news release.
People of all religions and castes are his disciples, it added.
In the past six weeks itself, hundreds of participants of all age groups have attended the events organized by Shri Yoga Vedanta Sewa Samiti for Tulsi Pujan and Parents Worship Day, the release said.
On Jan. 12, close to 150 children and parents attended such a program at San Jose Public Library in Berryessa where children performed play educating the audience about the numerous benefits of Tulsi.
It was followed by another play on the importance of parents in our lives and the need to continue to honor, respect and have sensitivity towards them as they age, the release said.
Attending this occasion was the veteran California State Assemblymember Kansen Chu along with his wife Daisy Chu, who enjoyed the event.
A recognition honoring the religious founder was also issued by the assembly member's office, the release said.
Shri Yoga Vedanta Ashram also received recognition last year for its social empowerment work for the community, it added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.