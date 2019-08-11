BHUBANESWAR – Renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik won the ‘People’s Choice’ award at the 2019 International Sand Sculpting Championship held recently in Boston, Mass.
Pattnaik’s sculpture highlighted the problem of plastic pollution with a message, “Save the Ocean,” which brought him the achievement.
The festival started July 26 and concluded July 28. There were 15 sculptors from around the world who participated in this festival, including India. Belgium won the ‘Sculptor’s Choice’ award and Canada received the ‘Jury’s Choice’ prize.
“I have created sculpture on ‘Stop Plastic Pollution’ with the message ‘Save the Ocean.’ Happy to see lots of people voted for my sculpture,” said Pattnaik.
Pattnaik, who is known for his sand sculptures which create social awareness, has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards for the country.
A Padma Shri recipient, he is also a Guinness World Records holder.
