ITHACA, New York — The Borlaug Global Rust Initiative and the Delivering Genetic Gain in Wheat project announced April 29 that Bharati Pandey was among the 2020 cohort of Jeanie Borlaug Laube Women in Triticum awardees.
Pandey and the other four women wheat scientists who have received the 2020 WIT Early Career Award and the individual receiving the 2020 WIT Mentor Award will be celebrated at a BGRI online event, “The Changing Face of Leadership and Research in Wheat.”
“The future of wheat science depends on innovative, enthusiastic researchers,” said Maricelis Acevedo, director for science of the DGGW, stated in a press release. “We are thrilled to honor these incredible scientists with a WIT award and continue the tradition of recognizing the next generation of top-notch scientists and the people who mentor them.”
Pandey is working as a scientific officer in the Bioscience Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Center in Mumbai. In 2015, she completed her doctoral degree from Birla Institute of Technology.
In her doctoral thesis, “Structural and functional analysis of wheat genome based on expressed sequence tags in relation to abiotic stress,” she worked on identifying and validating single nucleotide polymorphism markers in abiotic stress-responsive genes, and identifying stress-induced microRNAs in wheat.
As a Research Fellow at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research Institute, she contributed to wheat genomics research by identifying and analyzing simple sequence repeat dynamics in three different rust fungi: stem, leaf and stripe rust.
Pandey was also associated with the development and validation of microsatellite markers for wheat fungal pathogens including Karnal bunt and loose smut. She and her team have designed and developed an Indian wheat database which allow users to retrieve information about molecular markers linked to rust resistance genes.
The WIT Early Career Award provides early career women working in wheat with the opportunity for additional training, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. The WIT Mentor Award, first awarded in 2011, recognizes the efforts of men and women who have played a significant role in shaping the careers of women working in wheat and demonstrated a commitment to increasing gender parity in agriculture.
The Borlaug Global Rust Initiative in Ithaca, New York, is an international consortium of over 1,000 scientists from hundreds of institutions working together to reduce the world’s vulnerability to stem, yellow, and leaf rusts of wheat; facilitate sustainable international partnerships to contain the threat of wheat rusts; and enhance world productivity to withstand global threats to wheat security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.