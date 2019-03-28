An Indian social entrepreneur based in New Delhi, Neha Upadhyaya, is one of the 16 women and men who have been selected as 2019 World Fellows by Yale University.
In 2014, Upadhyaya founded GUNA Organics, which provides ethically-sourced organic food products grown by rural female Indian farmers, according to the group’s website. GUNA’s vision is to empower these farmers through vertical integration of organic farming and solar technology. Previously her focus was working with children suffering from various health issues including diabetes, autism, and ADHD, said the website.
Upadhyaya graduated from King’s College-London and worked in the education sector in the U.K. She also received training in organics and macrobiotics from Daylesford organic school , Wholefood Harmony and Navdanya Bina Vidyapeeth.
Upadhyaya was the recipient of Future Leaders Connect (2018) and Social Impact India (2017) awarded by the British Council. She has won several prototype grants and awards, including the Entrepreneur Excellence award by I.I.T. Delhi (2017), and was awarded a full scholarship to study sustainability and responsible leadership from the Government of Sweden in 2017.
With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, the young entrepreneur envisions an inclusive, equitable, and healthy society where men and women support each other in every aspect of life and enjoy their right to realize their full potential, added the website.
The World Fellows program is Yale University’s signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale’s ongoing commitment to internationalization. Each year, it invites a group of exemplary practitioners from a wide range of fields and countries for an intensive four-month period of academic enrichment and leadership training, said a Yale press release.
“I am delighted to welcome the 2019 World Fellows to the university,” said Yale president Peter Salovey. “It is wonderful that the program has been bringing remarkable leaders and trailblazers to Yale for 18 years. During their time on campus, they teach, conduct research, and participate in public service. And they remain engaged with Yale faculty, staff, and students long after the fellowship ends. These distinguished fellows become ambassadors for Yale and continue to share our mission to improve the world today and for future generations.”
The mission of World Fellows is to cultivate and empower a network of globally engaged leaders committed to making the world a better place. The program is part of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, which prepares Yale students for global leadership and service through its master’s program in global affairs, master of advanced study in global affairs and undergraduate major in global affairs.
