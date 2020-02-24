WHITTIER, Calif. — Maninder Singh Sahi, who had arrived from India less than six months ago, was shot dead Feb. 22 while working at a 7-Eleven store here.
The husband and father of two young children, Sahi, 31, immigrated to the U.S. after having applied for political asylum. As the breadwinner for his family, he sent money back home.
The Whittier Police Department said the incident occurred at 5:43 a.m. on Feb. 22. The surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the store, located on 8438 Santa Fe Springs Rd., with a semi-automatic handgun and, according to police, shot Sahi even though he appeared to be cooperating with the gunman. “For unknown reasons the suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk,” a Whittier Police Department spokesman said.
While releasing a photo of the suspect, police said his “face was partially covered and (the gunman) was wearing a dark hoody with a gray hoody underneath," and estimate him to be about 5 feet 6 inches in height. Two other customers in the store were uninjured. The suspect fled the location; at the time of press deadline, police were still searching for him.
Harpreet Guraya from Sacramento set up a GoFundMe page on Feb. 23 morning to raise money so that the body of Sahi could be taken back to India. On it he wrote, “I have lost my close brother in a fatal murder. He was a loving father, brother, and son. He never said any wrong thing to anyone ever. In the short time he was in California, he never argued with anyone and never raised his voice. He quietly did all the work his boss told him and he never complained. I am so deeply heartbroken to say that I have lost my brother.” Over 600 people responded within a day to his plea, easily raising more than the $30,000 requested.
Sahi, who is from Karnal in Punjab, leaves behind a young wife and children ages 5 and 9. Police told the media that both his wife and mother had to be hospitalized due to “nervous breakdowns.”
Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Whittier Police Department at: 562-567-9281.
